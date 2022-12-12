Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
Bad boy biker Jesse James was somehow warned about RadarOnline.com’s attempt to obtain the 911 audio tapes of a marital dispute inside his Texas home — despite law enforcement claiming they never told him.
The suspicious heads-up was laid bare in a sworn order of protection affidavit filed by Bonnie Rotten on December 7 against the West Coast Chopper founder, only days after slapping him with divorce papers.
Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Antoinette Hicks, first filed for divorce following a November 28 confrontation where James allegedly called her a “f---- r-----,” put her in a headlock, and slammed her arm against a bedroom door while she tried to pack her belongings to exit the “toxic relationship,” court documents show.
After patching things up, and retracting her divorce filing, Rotten returned to the home outside of Austin on December 5 – where another dispute erupted over RadarOnline.com’s Freedom of Information Act request for the 911 tapes of the incident in which police responded to a “verbal disturbance.”
“I came home, and everything was totally fine until Monday night, December 5, when I found out the 911 call was going to be released to the media,” Rotten stated in the affidavit. “I was expressing how sorry I was for all the mess this was causing, and he was extremely mad at me and called me a bottom feeder and a user.”
“I believe he is trying to 'get me' at all costs and once he found out the 911 call was obtained by the media he is trying to retaliate and find any way he can to make me look bad,” she added.
RadarOnline.com filed the wide-ranging FOIA request on December 5 requesting the 911 tapes and all related police reports after the Sheriff’s Office claimed a computer glitch prevented them from retrieving the documents for the couple's raucous fight.
Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, a spokesman for the Sheriff tells RadarOnline.com, said he was unaware of the leak.
“No, the Sheriff's Office did not tell Jesse James about the open records request for the records or 911 calls nor is it our policy to advise anyone about open records requests,” he said in an emailed statement.
Last week when RadarOnline.com asked the Sheriff’s Office why it doesn’t have basic information about the incident involving a high-profile resident, Gutierrez claimed James gets treated like everybody else in the county with a population of about 250,000.
"He's a local for us. I know he is high-profile nationally, but I don't even know what officers went on the call that's how not big news it is for us," Lt. Gutierrez told RadarOnline.com. "He has been in our area for a while, he's actually donated to several of our causes for some of the fundraisers that we do, for like children's golf tournaments, but as far as that, he's just a local guy here.”
James’ high-powered lawyer, Eric A. Robertson of the firm Goranson Bain Ausley PLLC, did not respond to requests for comment and specifically how the couple learned about this outlet's request for the 911 tapes.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6. She demanded temporary support and attorneys’ fees. In response, James demanded the exclusive use of his Texas home that they shared. The two have since dismissed both the divorce and the protective order request.