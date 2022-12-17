Jesse James & Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Back Together For Christmas Fiesta After Calling Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Restraining Order Drama
Jesse James and his pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten put their relationship woes behind them while attending a festive event together after she called off her second divorce attempt.
Rotten was smiling alongside James in a snapshot she shared on her Instagram account on Friday, December 16.
"@westcoastchoppers Christmas fiesta last night. I look like an evil Mrs. Clause," she wrote following their reconciliation. James commented, "I love you!" also calling Rotten his "RIDE or DIE" in the caption of a gun-toting photo he shared of his expectant wife on his own page.
Earlier this week, Rotten, 29, and James, 53, informed the court they were dismissing the divorce case, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Rotten first filed for divorce on December 1 following cheating allegations.
The former adult film star took to Instagram with a photo of her sonogram captioned, "Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I'm pregnant."
Two days before the divorce was filed, police were called to their home for a "verbal disturbance."
After the social media post made headlines, they reconciled before Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6.
A day later, the tension reached a boiling point again when Rotten filed for a protective order, claiming things took a turn when she moved back home after dismissing the first divorce. Rotten noted they learned the 911 call from the "verbal disturbance" incident was set to be released to the media.
Lt. Dennis Gutierrez, a spokesman for the Sheriff, told RadarOnline.com that he was unaware of the leak.
As for what happened, Rotten had claimed in the affidavit filed on December 7 that James "grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door."
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com confirmed that Rotten later dismissed the request for a restraining order before one was granted.