Beyoncé Faces Fresh 'Skin Bleaching' Accusations as She Recreates Iconic 80s Levi's Ad — and Gets Slammed for 'Stripping in Front of Young Kids'

Source: LEVIS

Beyoncé's new Levi's advert has sparked fresh "skin bleaching" accusations.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Beyoncé has sparked fresh "skin bleaching" accusations after recreating the iconic 1980s Levi's advert.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Crazy In Love singer's appearance in the new campaign has been heavily scrutinized by fans – some of whom claim she is getting "lighter".

beyonce skin bleaching accusations s levis ad slammed stripping young kids
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé has previously been hit with claims she's lightened her skin tone.

The 30-second commercial for the collaboration, inspired by her track LEVII'S JEANS from her most recent country album Cowboy Carter, is a recreation of the brand's famous 1985 advert which featured British singer and model Nick Kamen stripping off in a launderette.

However, the raunchy video only ignited the debate over the 43-year-old's skin tone.

One commenter said: "She gets lighter and lighter each time."

Another said: "This y'all God? All bleached out."

beyonce skin bleaching accusations s levis ad slammed stripping young kids levis
Source: LEVIS

The diva recreates the classic 1985 Levi's Launderette commercial.

It's not the first time the superstar singer has faced allegations of lightening her skin.

In November 2023, her appearance at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian.

The saga infuriated Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, 70, who responded to "stupid ignorant self, hating racist" statements suggesting her daughter's skin color had become lighter.

Writing a lengthy Instagram post alongside a video set to the singer's hit Brown Skin Girl, she hit back: "She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

beyonce skin bleaching accusations s levis ad slammed stripping young kids levis
Source: LEVIS

The singer strips off in the launderette just like British model Nick Kamen in the classic ad.

"Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."

She continued: "What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal (Beyoncé's hairstylist) saying she was from TMZ and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal.

"Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her Blackness.

beyonce skin bleaching accusations s levis ad slammed stripping young kids
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has hit back at the singer's critics.

"What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."

Knowles senior added: “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented Black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another.

"Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her.

"Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience.

"Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork."

The new Levi's ad was also blasted for including what appeared to be underage girls who are in the background as Beyoncé removes her jeans.

beyonce skin bleaching accusations s levis ad slammed stripping young kids
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's skin tone has been compared to Kim Kardashian's.

One commenter said: "This just irritated me because why can't they just leave children out of things that are not children-friendly?

"These young minor girls sitting in the background. Do you think that undressing in public is the right message to send to young girls."

It was later revealed the girls in the clip were actually actresses Ka’Mani Sanai’ Brown and Madison Sonae Brown, Brooklyn-born twins aged 21.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

