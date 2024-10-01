Pete Rose's Jail Secret Exposed: Baseball Icon Banned for Life for Gambling on Games 'Ran Inmate Betting Ring Behind Bars'

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose's death at 83 has thrust his controversial history with the league back into the spotlight.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the man known as 'Charlie Hustle' allegedly ran a gambling ring from prison after being banished from sports for life for betting on baseball games – including some involving his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.

While serving a five-month stint for tax evasion in 1990 and 1991, sources claimed the disgraced baseball star was still breaking the law by gambling and violating prison rules by selling his autographs to fellow inmates.

The source said: "He rarely worked at his prison job as a welder—and spent his days watching TV and making bets on different sports. He even used a phone to place bets outside the prison."