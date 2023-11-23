FanDuel Doesn't Think You Can Pick the Winner of a Single NFL Game Over Thanksgiving Weekend
FanDuel Sportsbook is throwing down the gauntlet, seemingly betting against your betting skills this NFL Thanksgiving weekend. They're offering a hefty $150 welcome bonus, but there's a catch — they don't seem to believe you can pick a single winner from the upcoming NFL games. It's time to prove them wrong.
The Challenge Issued by FanDuel
It's a simple yet daring proposition: place a $5 bet on any NFL game this Thanksgiving, and if your prediction is correct, walk away with $150 in Bonus Bets. It's FanDuel's way of saying, "Bet you can't," and for NFL fans in sports betting havens like New York, Chicago, and Denver, as well as those nationwide, it's a challenge waiting to be accepted.
Why Take On FanDuel's Bet?
In the world of sports betting, confidence is key, and nothing is more satisfying than proving the skeptics wrong. Especially when the skeptics are the ones offering you a shot at turning five bucks into $150. Whether you’re backing the Cowboys against the Commanders or Niners against the Seahawks onThanksgiving, the Jets against the Dolphins on Black Friday, or any other NFL team in Week12, it's your time to shine — and earn.
How to Accept FanDuel’s Challenge
FanDuel's promotion might seem too good to be true, but it's straightforward. Here’s your game plan:
Use this link ➡️ [promo link] ⬅️ to let FanDuel know you're in on the challenge.
Sign up for a new account and make a minimum deposit of $10 — that's your entry ticket.
Place your $5 bet on any NFL team during the Thanksgiving games. Whether it's the Bills, the Bears, or the Broncos, pick your winner.
Watch the game and claim your $150 in Bonus Bets when your team secures a victory, courtesy of FanDuel's challenge.
Are You Eligible? Check Your Location
This opportunity isn't limited to a select few; it extends across states where online sports betting is a go. Yes, New York, Illinois, and Colorado residents — FanDuel is talking to you, and the map below shows every other state in which FanDuel is available nationwide. Make sure to bet within your state's legal confines, and check the promo terms for additional details.
Data-Driven NFL Picks for Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game
Before you jump into FanDuel's challenge, arm yourself with knowledge. Sports.RadarOnline.com, in partnership with Dimers, offers a cutting-edge predictive analysis of each NFL game. With simulations run over 10,000 times, their machine learning algorithms provide you with the winning edge. So, when you pick your team, you're not just guessing; you're making an informed decision backed by data. Below you’ll find predictions for every game.
Packers vs. Lions
- Projected Winner: Lions
- Likelihood of Victory: 75%
Commanders vs. Cowboys
- Projected Winner: Cowboys
- Likelihood of Victory: 84%
49ers vs. Seahawks
- Projected Winner: 49ers
- Likelihood of Victory: 73%
Dolphins vs. Jets
- Projected Winner: Dolphins
- Likelihood of Victory: 86%
Jaguars vs. Texans
- Projected Winner: Jaguars
- Likelihood of Victory: 60%
Steelers vs. Bengals
- Projected Winner: Steelers
- Likelihood of Victory: 51%
Panthers vs. Titans
- Projected Winner: Titans
- Likelihood of Victory: 63%
Saints vs. Falcons
- Projected Winner: Saints
- Likelihood of Victory: 57%
Buccaneers vs. Colts
- Projected Winner: Colts
- Likelihood of Victory: 56%
Patriots vs. Giants
- Projected Winner: Patriots
- Likelihood of Victory: 70%
Browns vs. Broncos
- Projected Winner: Broncos
- Likelihood of Victory: 60%
Rams vs. Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Rams
- Likelihood of Victory: 55%
Bills vs. Eagles
- Projected Winner: Eagles
- Likelihood of Victory: 64%
Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Projected Winner: Chiefs
- Likelihood of Victory: 83%
Ravens vs. Chargers
- Projected Winner: Ravens
- Likelihood of Victory: 60%
Bears vs. Vikings
- Projected Winner: Vikings
- Likelihood of Victory: 64%
Act fast, as the offer is time-limited. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to claim it in time for Thanksgiving weekend games. Good luck, and enjoy the thrill of the game!
Expert Tips for First-Time Bettors
Navigating the NFL betting landscape can be as thrilling as the game itself. Here are some expert tips to get you started:
Research Is Crucial: Stats, recent form, and expert opinions matter. Visit Sports.RadarOnline.com for comprehensive analyses.
Understand the Odds: They tell a story not just of who's likely to win, but also of the returns you can expect on your bet.
Diversify Your Bets: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Betting on different outcomes can spread risk and increase your chances of a win.
Keep Your Cool: Betting is unpredictable by nature. Even with the best information, surprises happen. Bet wisely.
What to Do With Your Winnings
Victory is sweet, especially when it's practically handed to you. If your Bonus Bets turn into winnings, FanDuel offers a smooth process to withdraw your funds as cash. You've turned a $5 wager into a considerable sum, and now the choice is yours: reinvest in your next set of bets or pocket the cash for a job well done.
FanDuel Deposits and Withdrawals Made Easy
FanDuel understands that access to your money is crucial. They've ensured a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, catering to your convenience. Whether you prefer digital wallets like PayPal or traditional banking methods, FanDuel has got you covered. Check their latest guidelines for any updates to make sure your money moves exactly as you need it to.
Legal and Responsible Betting: A Must
The thrill of sports betting is unmatched, but it's essential to engage in it responsibly. FanDuel promotes safe betting practices and supports resources for anyone needing assistance. Remember, betting should add to the game day excitement, not detract from your overall well-being.
Take the FanDuel Thanksgiving Challenge
So, there you have it. FanDuel has laid out the challenge, and it's up to you to accept it. With the right mix of guts, knowledge, and a bit of luck, you can turn their doubt into your triumph. Click here ➡️ promo link ⬅️ to get started and join the ranks of winners who didn't just watch the game but played it right at FanDuel Sportsbook. The clock's ticking, and the games are about to start. Are you ready to take on FanDuel's challenge this Thanksgiving weekend? The ball is in your court.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Mac Douglass is the Senior Sports Betting Editor at Cipher Sports Technology Group. In addition to covering the sports betting industry for several news sites across the US, Mac provides sports analysis and betting tips for Dimers and tennis commentary for Stats Insider.