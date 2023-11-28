'Sad, Little Haters': Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Goes OFF After Singer's Accused of Bleaching Her Skin
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, ferociously shut down speculation that her powerhouse daughter lightened her skin leading up to the Renaissance film premiere, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Lemonade singer attended the star-studded event with platinum-blond locks and a sparkling silver Versace gown over the weekend, drawing comparisons to reality star Kim Kardashian from fans who were quick to do a double take.
Many speculated her skin color was the result of photo editing or bleaching products, and it didn't take long for the rumor mill to go into overdrive.
"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," Tina wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."
Tina noted how Beyoncé's longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah, even got a call from a reporter to get a statement about the skin-bleaching rumors. "Well that made, my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness."
She went on to explain that her daughter's style choice is nothing new in Hollywood, adding, "I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented Black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another."
Tina praised her daughter as one of the hardest-working women in the industry who deserves respect for the time and effort she puts into her craft.
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her a-- off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork," Tina declared. "Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things."
"I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can."
Beyoncé has not yet addressed the controversy.
Tina last made headlines earlier this year when she filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.
She asked the court to restore her former last name, Knowles, from her first marriage to Mathew, who is the father of Beyoncé and her sister, Solange.