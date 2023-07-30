Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Seen Ringless for First Time Since Filing for Divorce from Richard Lawson Over 'Irreconcilable Differences'

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 69-year-old fashion designer was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, stepping out of a black SUV wearing an all-black outfit comprised of a v-neck shirt and matching pants paired with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, court documents revealed that Knowles filed for divorce from her second husband on Wednesday after eight years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."