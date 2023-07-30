Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Seen Ringless for First Time Since Filing for Divorce from Richard Lawson Over 'Irreconcilable Differences'
Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, was spotted without her wedding ring for the first time since news of her filing for divorce from Richard Lawson broke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In photos obtained by Page Six, the 69-year-old fashion designer was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, stepping out of a black SUV wearing an all-black outfit comprised of a v-neck shirt and matching pants paired with a Louis Vuitton handbag.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, court documents revealed that Knowles filed for divorce from her second husband on Wednesday after eight years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets from Destiny’s Child author opted not to join Lawson on his press tour for his film Black Terror earlier this month.
She also filed for the court to restore her last name from Lawson to Knowles legally. Despite going by the same surname as her children in the press, Tina dropped Knowles when she married Richard in April 2015.
Social media lit up after users learned of the news of the former couple's divorce. Twitter users quickly began to point out that the 76-year-old actor had allegedly been "liking" several pornographic posts on his main account.
One user tagged Lawson in a tweet that reads, "Hey uh…you know your Twitter likes are public…right?"
Another joked, "The horniest people I follow are saying Richard Lawson's likes are filthy, so I definitely do not need to see them for myself."
Tina shares her two daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, with her first husband, Matthew Knowles. They were married for over 30 years before divorcing in 2011.
Tina made headlines earlier this month when her home was robbed, with over $1 million in cash and jewelry.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the break-in was discovered on Wednesday, July 5, when a member of Tina's team visited the home and found that an entire safe was missing.
It is still unclear how the alleged thieves entered the property and removed the safe without detection.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.