Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Files for Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 years of Marriage
All the single ladies! Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, has filed for divorce from her husband of 8 years, Richard Lawson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Court documents show that Knowles cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She also listed the date of separation as Tuesday.
The 69-year-old mother of Beyoncé, 41, and Solange Knowles, 37, doesn't want to pay Lawson any support, but she's not asking any from him either.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Knowles asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to them both.
She's also asking the court to legally restore her last name from Lawson to Knowles. Despite going by the same surname as her children in the press, Tina dropped Knowles when she wed Richard in April 2015.
The two dated only two years before tying the knot on a yacht in Newport Beach, CA, filled with star-studded guests. Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were in attendance, as were Tina's famous son-in-law Jay-Z and her A-list pal Samuel L. Jackson.
Knowles and Lawson were rumored to have quietly split, with eagle-eyed fans noticing Tina's been absent from Richard's side at several major Hollywood events. His wife was MIA as he promoted his movie Black Terror at the Essence Festival and Cannes Film Festival.
However, she joined him on the red carpet for The Legend of Glynn Turman last week, with a photographer snapping a picture of them, seemingly putting the breakup rumors to bed.
Before her marriage to Lawson, Knowles was famously married to Mathew Knowles from 1980 to 2011. Just last week, Tina made headlines for the recent robbery at her home.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the thieves made off with her safe containing over $1 million in cash and jewelry.
Knowles was not home at the time of the crime. The safe wasn't discovered missing until someone from her team noticed the vault was gone. It's unclear how the robbers entered Tina's home — meaning there didn't appear to be a clear break-in entrance.