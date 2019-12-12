Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Feuding Exes! Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan ‘On Poor Terms' After Divorce The couple separated after eight years of marriage!

Less than a month after their divorce was finalized, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still feuding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The exes have both moved on since they decided to put an end to their eight year marriage, but they have no regard for each other’s new path in life.

“They’re on poor terms nowadays with very little love or common respect for how they’ve each decided to live their respective lives,” a source close to the former lovebirds exclusively told Radar.

“Jenna sees Channing as a heartless cheeseball who’s rushed way too quickly into the romance with Jessie J.”

Dewan’s reaction to Tatum’s new relationship does not come as a surprise to readers.

Radar previously obtained a copy of the Step Up actress’ book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, and learned the star had a rough time after her divorce.

“The process wasn’t cute, light or fluffy,” she confessed. “It was a dark and difficult time, for sure.”

The 38-year-old mom admitted that she “drank a whole lot of wine” and suffered “deep, painful, big cries” in the aftermath of their separation.

Amid the healing process, she revealed she learned of Tatum’s romance with Jessie J along with the rest of the world.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship,” she wrote. “I felt blindsided.”

As for Tatum’s thoughts on his ex-wife, the source told Radar, “he says she’s a hypocrite and super-controlling and petty-minded.”

But the father-of-one is strict and ruling in his own way.

As Radar exclusively reported, the Magic Mike star demanded he and Dewan not post their 6-year-old daughter Everly on their social media accounts.

The actors have agreed to share custody of their only child, alternating holidays and vacations, but growing tension between them can have a negative effect on their co-parenting.

“It’s a shame for the kid’s sake, but they’re getting more hostile towards each other as time wears on,” the friend concluded.

Readers know Dewan is expecting another child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. According to Life & Style, Jessie J is also reportedly ready to work on having a child with Tatum.