Channing Tatum Looking For Love On Celeb Dating App Raya Just Weeks After Split From Jessie J 'Nobody can believe he’s moving on so quickly,' says source.

Channing Tatum is wasting no time in finding a new woman after splitting from girlfriend Jessie J — he’s already online dating, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Magic Mike star, who secretly called it quits with the British singer a month ago after more than a year together, has created a profile on celebrity app, Raya, used by the likes of Ben Affleck, Lewis Hamilton and Matthew Perry.

A source spilled to Radar: “Channing’s new profile popped up for L.A. users of the app last week, it’s full of sexy photos and he’s been very active on it, nobody can quite believe he’s moving on so quickly.

“Fans were really rooting for him and Jessie as a couple but no doubt he’s getting plenty of matches for dates before Christmas.

“It doesn’t look like he’s nursing a broken heart or thinking about patching things up with his ex, and it’s likely Jessie’s friends have already seen the profile as the app is so popular.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Jessie and Channing’s shock split, with sources insisting they are still close friends and follow each other on social media.

The “Bang Bang” singer even commented on his profile two weeks ago, showing he’s still on her mind — leaving a supportive message on his video post promoting the upcoming Magic Mike live tour in Australia.

“I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan … ,” she wrote, alongside a sad face emoji.

The former couple were often spotted packing on the PDA during their relationship and shared several gushing tributes to each other on Instagram.

Channing, 39, and Jessie, 31, started dating in October 2018 after the actor’s split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan in April 2018.