Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart & More Celebs Who Were Trapped In Love Triangles In 2019

Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart & More Celebs Who Were Trapped In Love Triangles In 2019

Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart & More Celebs Who Were Trapped In Love Triangles In 2019 Teresa Giudice’s ‘pool boy’ is only the latest addition to the drama.

Celebrities’ love lives took a hit in 2019. From cheating scandals to shock pregnancies, heartbreaking divorces and scandalous flings, these Hollywood stars did not disappoint.

One musical diva left her husband after just seven months of marriage to date her longtime female pal, and later, a hunk who undoubtedly resembles her ex! The two are now getting very serious, and the singer’s divorce was just finalized.

A reality star denied cheating on her husband of twenty years while he served jail time for fraud, only to dump him days after his release and rush back to her ex-boyfriend.

One young actress played the field for years — jumping between a string of gorgeous women — only to dump them all for her longtime pal, whom she now plans to marry!

An elite actress put her own life aside for years to take her of her booze-loving ex-husband, but after much drama, she finally let go, finalized their divorce, and got serious with her new man. He, meanwhile, is still struggling to stay clean and on the right path without her.

And things only got crazier after that.

One of the movie industry’s most beloved couples was rocked by infidelity rumors after the celebrated actor was caught getting cozy with his co-star during a wild night out, while his wife was back home, alone. He said sorry, but sources say everything is not well in paradise.

At the same time, another young couple went from smooching on the red carpet with their baby daughter to calling it quits with no explanation! And now, the single mom has been spotted getting flirty with a very famous singer.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com‘s gallery to look back at the most dramatic celebrity love triangles of the year and make predictions about what these stars can expect from their rollercoaster love lives in 2020.