Fiery Fuss! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Have Heated Argument Following Actor's Relapse The 'Gone Girl' star ditched his family for a Thanksgiving bash in the Bahamas!

Could there be tension among Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner?

As the Daily Mail reported, the ex lovers were recently spotted on Friday, November 28, having an intense argument outside of the actress’ home.

The two appeared to be having a serious yet explosive conversation as indicated by their hand movements and facial gestures.

Following their brawl, the Juno star took control of her former husband’s Range Rover and made a stop by Starbucks before driving the actor to a Santa Barbara hotel.

Just days before, Affleck seemed to be on better terms with Garner, though they didn’t look completely happy.

The pair took their children, Samuel, 7, Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 to the movies, but seemed to avoid one-on-one interaction the entire time.

In most of the photos, Garner, who appeared to be irritated, walked ahead of Affleck, and was either holding Violet or her phone.

The Gone Girl star stayed behind with the two younger children and his mother Christine Anne Boldt.

Garner and Affleck’s spat comes after the Pearl Harbor star ditched his family for a Thanksgiving party in the Bahamas.

But just a month ago, when the two celebrated Halloween with their son Sam, they were all smiles!

Around the same time, the actor’s name was swirling in headlines due his recent relapse.

As Radar previously reported, Affleck was spotted falling outside a wild bash in Hollywood, where he allegedly “downed clear drinks” in his skeleton costume.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” the fellow partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

Ahead of the actor’s boozy relapse, he celebrated a year of sobriety and thanked his family, including Garner, for their support during his struggles.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote on Instagram.

“So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure,” he added.

