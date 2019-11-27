Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boozy Ben Ditches Jen & Kids On Thanksgiving For Bash In The Bahamas

Boozy Ben Ditches Jen & Kids On Thanksgiving For Bash In The Bahamas

Boozy Ben Ditches Jen & Kids On Thanksgiving For Bash In The Bahamas Affleck recently relapsed and acted 'belligerent' at Halloween party.

Ben Affleck is bolting to the Caribbean for Thanksgiving — and leaving ex Jennifer Garner out in the cold, sources snitched exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

While Garner takes their kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — to see her sister in chilly Boston, the recently relapsed actor is hightailing it to the Bahamas and sparking fears among pals, insiders dished.

In October, troubled Affleck was spotted stumbling outside a party before accompanying a hot blonde to a casino, where a spywitness said he acted “belligerent” near the high-stakes poker tables.

Affleck, 47, brushed off the boozy incident by saying, “It happens, it’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.” And he was soon back on the set of his latest movie, Deep Water.

A source snitched to Radar: “Ben has been working hard lately and feels he deserves a break.

“Jen’s worried about what he will get up to, but he’s a grown man and he can make his own choices. He’s not her responsibility anymore.”

Though the divorced couple remain close for their kids’ sake, the source added: “She doesn’t expect anything from him anymore. She just wants her children to grow up happy and as normally as possible.”