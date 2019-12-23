Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Busted! Teresa Giudice Using Pool Guy As A ‘Diversion’ Amid Split From Hubby Joe The truth about ‘RHONJ’ star’s hunky ex-boyfriend exposed!

Teresa Giudice is creating a “diversion” with her hunky ex-boyfriend, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was spotted getting cozy with Anthony Delorenzo, who appeared on the show and was nicknamed “Tony the Pool Guy.”

The couple were snapped cuddling up in her neighborhood on Saturday, December 21, but an insider told Radar the “date” was all for show.

“It’s not true, they are not dating,” the source spilled to Radar. Teresa and Anthony dated decades ago, when they were both in high school and he said on the show they “might have kissed,” when they were teenagers.

“It’s a diversion,” the source added.

The date with Anthony came one week after Radar broke the news that Teresa and her husband, Juicy Joe Giudice, 47, were splitting up.

The source clarified that Anthony was not her boyfriend.

“Teresa will never be that public about who she is with,” the insider insisted.

Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard, insists there was no romance between them, telling Us Weekly that “people should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

Bravo released a sneak peek of the January 1, 2020 episode of RHONJ that showed Teresa and the girls seeing Joe for the first time in Italy.

“I just couldn’t believe we are all finally together again,” one of their daughters says and they all cry. “Love you girls,” Joe says but it is the heartfelt conversation with his wife that ends the clip.

“When you marry somebody, they’re supposed to protect you and everything came crashing down,” Teresa says to Joe. “Do you just want to end it now?” her husband asks her.

Teresa was busted by Radar holding hands with her much younger boytoy, Blake Schreck, 27, during a secret getaway in Miami in February.

When Teresa was confronted by Andy Cohen and her husband about Blake, she said that she was still “friends,” with him.

Joe was released from prison in March and sent to an ICE Detention Center. After six months he was allowed to leave the country and move to Italy as he awaited a final decision on his deportation case.

Teresa and the girls visited Joe in Italy in early November, but an insider told Radar the trip was “tense.”

