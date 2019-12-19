Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Single & Ready To Mingle! Joe Giudice Posts Shirtless Video After Split From Teresa ‘RHONJ’ couple called it quits following ‘tense’ reunion in Italy.

Revenge Body!

Joe Giudice is single and ready to mingle! The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a steamy video just two days after RadarOnline.com confirmed his split from wife-of-20-years Teresa Giudice.

The Instagram clip features a shirtless Joe, 49, tackling a punching bag inside an empty gym.

“I’m starting to gain weight here, ain’t good,” he says into his phone as he sets it up to record.

“I need a tan,” he captioned the post.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to congratulate him on his workout, fit frame and change of lifestyle. As readers know, Joe became committed to getting healthy and buff while serving his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

The father of four was released from prison this March 14 and immediately sent to ICE custody as an immigration judge decided if he would be deported. Eventually, he requested to be let out of custody and sent back to his native Italy.

In November, Teresa, 47, and their daughters flew to Italy to visit Joe. Sources told Radar exclusively the reunion was “tense”and the stars would likely be divorcing soon. Sure enough, Radar confirmed their breakup on Tuesday, December 17.

“It’s so obvious they’re not together anymore,” a source close to Teresa said. “She doesn’t want to go to Italy. She doesn’t want to be married to Joe. She likes her life without him.”

Since the split, Joe has been very active on social media. On Wednesday, December 18, he took to Instagram to post a cryptic message seemingly referring to the end of his high-profile marriage. The post included a black and white image of mountains, with the words, “Every next level of your life will demand a different you.” Teresa, meanwhile, has been posting photos of her eating and partying with friends, but has not reacted publicly to her separation from Joe.