Teresa Who? Joe Giudice Posts About 'Next Level' In Life After Separating From Wife

Teresa Who? Joe Giudice Posts About 'Next Level' In Life After Separating From Wife

Joe Giudice is hinting he will be “different” in his new life following his split from wife Teresa Giudice.

On Wednesday, December 18, the reality star took to Instagram, to post a cryptic message seemingly referring to the end of his 20[-]year marriage.

The post included a black and white image of mountains, with the words, ” Every next level of your life will demand a different you.”

Joe’s message comes hours after RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed his separation from Teresa, 47.

“It’s so obvious they’re not together anymore,” a source close to Teresa said. “She doesn’t want to go to Italy. She doesn’t want to be married to Joe. She likes her life without him.”

Readers know Teresa and Joe, 47, have spent the last few years apart completing their individual prison sentences.

In 2015, Teresa spent 11 months behind bars for tax fraud, while Joe was deported to Italy after serving 41 months.

Amid talks of her hubby’s deportation, Teresa confessed she was “not doing a long-distance relationship,” and visited a divorce attorney while he was still in jail.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was also spotted hanging out with Blake Schreck, her alleged boy toy, but denied any rumors of infidelity. She even halted any thoughts of any potential divorce because she didn’t “want to give Joe any of the money she has worked so hard to earn while he was in prison.”

With cheating allegations and a family who wasn’t too fond of his wife, Joe soon started threatening divorce as well.

“Joe wants a divorce,” an insider previously told Radar. “He is so mad at Teresa for cheating while he was locked up and left to rot in prison.”

The tension between the former couple became a lot more evident during their reunion in Italy, where they were said to be “arguing a lot,” and wouldn’t “go near each other.” Then, Teresa stirred up more split rumors by claiming she wasn’t sure she’d go to Italy to spend the holidays with him.

Despite their separation, not all seems to be bad between Teresa and Joe. In November, he called the reality star a “sexy bit**ch” on Instagram, and earlier this week, after Joe posted an emotional message about life being too short, Teresa responded with “very true” and a heart-eye emoji.