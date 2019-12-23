Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up To Ex-Boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo 1 Week After Split From Joe

Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up To Ex-Boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo 1 Week After Split From Joe

Teresa Giudice Cuddles Up To Ex-Boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo 1 Week After Split From Joe Learn more about the ‘RHONJ’ star’s mystery man.

Teresa Giudice is wasting no time after her split from Joe Giudice.

On Saturday, December 21, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star , 47, was caught cuddling up to her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo during a breakfast date in her neighborhood.

They looked casual in matching black outfits and sunglasses as they hugged and laughed during their solo outing.

That same day, Teresa commented on estranged husband Joe’s Instagram post, saying, “The beard looks good.”

One day after the exes’ reunion, Anthony posted an Instagram selfie with the caption, “Incognito.” Fans quickly assumed he was referring to his not-so-secret date with Teresa.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is not the first time Teresa has been caught hanging out with Anthony. The hunk previously appeared on an episode of RHONJ when the mom of four hired him to help her fix up her backyard. He since became known to viewers as “Tony the pool guy.”

In the episode, Anthony admitted he and Teresa “might have kissed” back when they dated in high school.

Since then, the two have remained close, though Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard, insists there is no romance between them, telling Us Weekly that “people should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend.”

Readers know Teresa’s cozy date with her ex comes one week after Radar broke the news of her split from Joe.

“It’s so obvious they’re not together anymore,” a source close to Teresa told Radar after the pair’s awkward Italian reunion. “She doesn’t want to go to Italy. She doesn’t want to be married to Joe. She likes her life without him.”

Despite their decision to part ways after 20 years of marriage, Teresa and Joe, 49, seem to be on good terms. Since their breakup, they’ve been constantly commenting on each other’s Instagram posts, and sources say they’re committed to staying friends and coparenting their daughters.