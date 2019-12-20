‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Cracks Jokes Amid Sister Teresa’s Heartbreaking Marriage Drama

While Teresa Giudice‘s life is falling apart in the wake of her and her husband Joe Giudice‘s split, the reality vixen’s brother, Joe Gorga, is busy cracking jokes!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Teresa’s sibling has ventured outside the world of reality TV to try his luck as a standup comedian.

“I’m going to kill it,” Joe confidently told Radar about his humor skills on stage. “I’m pretty good at it. It is my passion.”

The Bravolebrity has played sidekick to his wife Melissa Gorga on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but he insisted viewers have yet to really see his funny side.

“I get held back a lot, they cut a lot of my good stuff,” he said of RHONJ producers.

So what does Teresa think of Joe’s new job amid the painful implosion of her 23-year marriage?

She recently bragged about his new The Real Italians of Comedy tour, saying, “My brother made me laugh my entire life! Now you guys will all get to experience how funny he really is!”

And Joe said he’s busy preparing for the world of standup with a very special audience.

“I’ve been trying my material on Melissa since I met her,” he joked. “Gotta make ‘em laugh.”

Joe also revealed to Radar he’s starting locally, in West Nyack, New York, before hitting up Philadelphia and Boston. And he plans to take the tour international, scheduling appearances in the UK and Italy, where the fledgling comedian’s brother-in-law, Joe, is currently living while awaiting a court’s official decision on his deportation appeal.

But don’t expect to see the two Joes share a cappuccino in the European country during the comedy tour.

Radar readers were the first to know there was no love lost between the soon-to-be ex-brothers-in-law.

In his scathing new memoir, The Gorga Guide To Success: Business, Marriage & Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul, Joe dissed his sister’s husband more than once.

The reality star published never-before-seen family photos throughout the memoir showing his wife, their three kids, his sister, Teresa, and his niece, Gia Giudice. Not one photo of Juicy Joe was included in the book.

He did, however, write a heartfelt tribute to Teresa, along with a veiled slight.

“To Teresa — You were always the one who trusted me and supported me. From letting me max out your cards for my first business to today, you’ve been my best friend and my sister,” his note read.

He added: “If I could change the last few years for you, I would, but I also know our Mommy and Daddy made us strong so we can overcome anything. I know you will. And I’ll be here for you.”