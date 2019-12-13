Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dueling Exes! Jennifer Garner Is 'Disgusted' With Party Animal Ben Affleck The actress is 'sick' of the 'Justice League' star's 'bad choices.'

Ben Affleck‘s “bad choices” have ruined his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The former couple, who has been known for their joint outings and amicable coparenting relationship, aren’t as friendly as they once were.

“They went from being the best of friends to bitter exes almost overnight, and it’s all down to Ben’s bad choices,” a source told Radar. “ Jen’s disgusted with him for falling off the wagon, and while he tries to accuse her of being controlling and bossy there’s very little sympathy being shown towards him at this point.”

“He swore his partying days were behind him but he just can’t help himself,” the source continued, “and Jen’s sick of bailing him out when it all goes wrong.”

Readers know the couple was recently spotted having a heated argument, but Radar has learned that their recent tension all comes down to Ben’s poor decision making.

Garner played a crucial role in Affleck’s sobriety when she performed an intervention and drove the Justice League star to rehab in August 2018.

Roughly two months after he celebrated one year of sobriety, however, he unfortunately relapsed and was spotted looking inebriated while partying at a UNICEF Halloween party.

An onlooker at the event disclosed that Affleck “downed clear drinks, like either vodka or tequila” while wearing a skeleton mask.

But when the star took his mask off, it was apparent how flushed Affleck really was. “You could tell he was so out of it,” the fellow partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

The actor owned up to his mistake the following morning when he arrived at Garner’s home to take his kids trick-or-treating.

“It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told photographers.

Affleck’s drinking has frustrated Garner, but the actor’s behavior may possibly be fueled by his ex’s new relationship with her boyfriend of one year John Miller!

“Truth is, Ben’s still very upset about Jen’s romance but he needs to accept it and keep his promises,” the insider told Radar.