Is He Ok? Ben Affleck Looks Disheveled While Filming In New Orleans After Relapse Actor seems glum as new flame Katie Cherry parties with friends.

Ben Affleck is looking rough.

This Sunday, November 10, the actor was pictured on the set of his upcoming film, Deep Water, in New Orleans. He looked disheveled while at work following his recent relapse.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Hollywood hunk is filming the project with actresses Ana de Armas and Rachel Blanchard. The thriller is about a husband (Affleck) who allows his wife (de Armas) to have extramarital affairs in order to avoid a divorce.

In new photos from the movie set, Affleck, 47, is seen wearing a red T-shirt, basketball shorts, a grey hoodie, and sneakers. He appears exhausted and glum amid his sobriety drama.

Readers know the actor — who has long struggled with substance abuse — has been having a hard few weeks. After celebrating one year of sobriety, Affleck fell off the wagon during a Halloween party hosted by UNICEF, which he attended with his new flame, musician Katie Cherry.

“You could tell he was so out of it,” an eyewitness and partygoer told Radar. “He was clearly plastered.”

And while Affleck was busy boozing during the wild night, his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was enjoying a friend’s wedding across town.

When reporters asked Affleck about his drunken evening, he brushed it off by saying, “It happens, it was a slip, but I’m not gonna let it derail me.”

Still, his relapse came as a shock to fans who know Affleck’s ex rushed him to rehab just last year, after he started hitting the bottle hard following his split from Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Affleck has long credited Garner, 47, for helping him get clean, and has often gushed about her, calling her the most important person in his life, despite their divorce. The actress has not spoken publicly of Affleck’s most recent relapse, but the two were seen looking happy while out with their son on Halloween day.

Radar readers know the actors — who were married from 2005 to 2018 — are co-parents to their three kids, daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.