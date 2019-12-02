Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite For Sunday Service Following Spat The former couple have remained great co-parents even after their separation.

What better place to put differences aside than church?

Just days after a tense argument following the Thanksgiving holiday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner came together on their eldest daughter’s birthday to attend Sunday Service.

The former couple arrived to Pacific Palisades with the birthday girl, 14 year old Violet and their 7 year old son Samuel. Affleck’s mother Christine Anne Boldt was in attendance as well, but the middle child, 10 year old Seraphina, was nowhere in sight!

As Affleck stepped out of the car, he appeared a bit bothered but took some time to give his son a pep talk before church.

The service may have possibly uplifted the family’s spirits as they exited with smiles.

As Radar previously reported, the Gone Girl star was spotted having a heated spat with his ex on Friday outside of her home.

An irritated Garner reportedly stopped at Starbucks before “she drove him to a remote hotel following their fight,” a Daily Mail source claimed.

The argument came at the heels of an awkward outing with his family on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

In photos obtained by Radar, the pair took their children to the movies, but didn’t seem to interact with each other at all!

Readers know Affleck and Garner remained a united front for the sake of their children, even after their separation.

In fact, the actress’ relationship with businessman John Miller helped them become better co-parents.

“Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a while,” the source said.

“Ben’s a better parent now, and he has no problems with John and totally trusts him,” noted the source, explaining, “He has seen him interact with the children.”

“Ben is showing that he can be a better person than he was,” the source added. “He is taking over school activities for the kids and they are co-parenting in a way that it’s never been before.”

Garner has also been a great support amid Affleck’s struggles with alcoholism, but unfortunately, shortly after a year of sobriety, he relapsed.

Check out the gallery for photos of Ben and Jen’s reunion ahead of their Church service.