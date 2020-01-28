It’s Over! Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Divorce Finally Official The former couple have each moved on to new relationships.

It’s official!

RadarOnline.com can confirm that the divorce of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is now finalized, and according to court documents obtained by Radar, the “marital status” ends February 22.

As Radar readers know, Hemsworth, 30, filed for divorce in August, 2019, about eight months after he and Cyrus, 27, married. He cited “irreconcilable differences,” after Cyrus was caught getting hot and heavy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, while the two women had recently vacationed together in Italy.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” a source told Radar exclusively at the time, explaining that the hookup was the last straw for the Hunger Games star.

“So, for Liam, that was the final nail in the coffin,” said the informant. “He wants to put all of this behind him, move on, and find a fresh start.”

According to the court documents, Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup in place, and the divorce settlement was fairly easy and straightforward, as the couple have no children, and neither sought spousal support.

Cyrus will get the couple’s pets. In a statement initially announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

Both Hemsworth and Cyrus have already moved on to new relationships – with Cyrus now dating Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth is linked to model Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth turned 30 on January 13, 2020, and the single hunk has been taking full advantage of his new bachelor status. Since their separation, Hemsworth has been spotted with a bevy of beauties, and has been enjoying spending time with his family in his native Australia.

“He’s taking a long break and heading back to Byron Bay to be with his brother and mates, do plenty of surfing and soul-searching,” the source confided. “Then he’ll figure out his next move.”