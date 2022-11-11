'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch
Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.
Even more startling is the fact that the nuclear-powered torpedo launched from the Belgorod, named the “Poseidon” and put into service in July, failed to launch from the submarine during a series of test launches.
According to an intelligence source who recently spoke to CNN, the Poseidon is now back on the Belgorod and headed back to Russia by way of the Barents Sea.
“This can be seen as part of the bigger picture and Russia's recent military practice, sending ill-trained and under-equipped troops to Ukraine,” the Western diplomat told the outlet, comparing Russia’s failure to properly launch the Poseidon to the country’s ongoing failure to take Ukraine.
“Russia's military industry is going through difficult times, and we can also see that Western sanctions on high-tech military goods are having an effect and must continue,” the source added.
The Belgorod, and its “doomsday” Poseidon missiles, first made headlines in 2018 when Putin announced the new weaponry during a state-of-the-nation address to his citizens.
Not only did the Russian leader claim the Poseidon missiles could “render U.S. missile defense systems useless,” but he also claimed the Belgorod contained at-least six Poseidon missiles plus a series of smaller submarines to be used for deep-sea tests and operations.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Belgorod’s recent failure is just the latest setback to plague Putin as he continues to face serious setbacks in his ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Russian forces were forced to retreat from a key Ukrainian territory – causing further outrage and fallout against Putin.
"After defeat in Kherson, Russia’s status as a great state is questionable,” one pro-Putin political analyst revealed following the withdrawal. "They will be putting pressure on, and demand soft capitulation.”
“If Russia wants to win, we must switch the economy into a military regime,” the strategist added. “This decision is already six months late. We have got to be tougher. Tougher. Drones, communication, missiles and shells must be produced by our factories 24/7.”
The failure to launch the Poseidon missiles from the Belgorod, and the retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, also comes as a vast majority of Putin’s troops are either surrendering, mutinying or begging the Kremlin’s top brass officials to change their strategy in the war against their neighboring nation.