'Real' Putin 'Hasn't Been Seen in Public for a Year' and 'Can't Even Get Out of Bed', Claims Top Ukrainian Military Figure

Ukrainian Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, who has previously spoken about the Kremlin's use of doppelgangers and body doubles, raised doubts about the Russian President's whereabouts and even questioned if he was alive.

In a recent interview, Budanov, who is responsible for undercover operations and drone attacks, revealed that the last known sighting of the Russian leader was around 26 June 2022. He also said that there could be multiple reasons why the autocrat has allegedly disappeared from the public eye.