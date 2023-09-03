'Real' Putin 'Hasn't Been Seen in Public for a Year' and 'Can't Even Get Out of Bed', Claims Top Ukrainian Military Figure
A top Ukrainian military figure claims that the "real" Vladimir Putin has not been seen for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ukrainian Major-General Kyrylo Budanov, who has previously spoken about the Kremlin's use of doppelgangers and body doubles, raised doubts about the Russian President's whereabouts and even questioned if he was alive.
In a recent interview, Budanov, who is responsible for undercover operations and drone attacks, revealed that the last known sighting of the Russian leader was around 26 June 2022. He also said that there could be multiple reasons why the autocrat has allegedly disappeared from the public eye.
When asked about the footage of Putin checking his watch on the wrong wrist, Budanov left it up for interpretation: "Let's leave it to everyone [to decide], so everyone leaves it to their own fantasy." However, he personally believed that it was a body double.
The military figure's uncertainty about Putin's current state was evident when asked if he knew whether Putin was alive or not. Budanov responded, "I don't know what to answer you," adding to the speculation surrounding the Russian president's silence.
- Vladimir Putin Using At Least Three Body Double Doppelgängers As Rumors About Russian Leader's Health Continue To Swirl
- Body Double Blunder: 'Terminally Ill' Vladimir Putin Accused of Using Doppelgänger After Looking for Watch on Wrong Wrist
- Vladimir Putin Mocked Over Accusations He Sent Body Double To Ukraine 'For The Sake Of A Video Photo Shoot'
Rumors of Putin using body doubles have circulated for some time, with some individuals convinced of their existence.
According to the Daily Star, Dr. Valery Solovey, a former professor at the Institute of International Relations and political analyst, believes that the "real" Putin will not be able to participate in the 2024 Presidential election due to his declining health.
Solovey claimed that Putin struggles with basic tasks, stating that "he can hardly get out of bed, with difficulty getting dressed."
"President Putin … simply will not be able to participate in the elections … will not be able to, physically," Solovey told the outlet. "President Putin cannot put his own trousers on without external assistance, let alone participate in elections."
"And if he puts them on without external help, he then needs to rest afterwards."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Solovey, Putin's physical condition has worsened over time, and in public appearances, he is replaced by a doppelgänger or a double. He further alleged that Western governments are aware of the Russian President's absence.
"Western governments know perfectly well that President Putin is replaced by double," the political analyst continued. "It is known by leaders of all more or less large countries across the world, but everyone turns a blind eye."