Mississippi River Case: Tamia Taylor's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Revealed

Taylor's body was identified by authorities Tuesday, after it was discovered on the Arkansas side of the river.

In the wake of the tragedy, her grieving mother, Debra Taylor, spoke out and thanked the Memphis Police Department and other agencies for their help in trying to bring "Tamia home," revealing she is leaning on her faith during this unfathomable time.

"We're gonna thank the world for all the love and support they've shown us," she said on behalf of the family. "I prayed along with other people that prayed with us, and He gave me what I asked for: comfort," Debra continued. "God is still in control of this whole situation."