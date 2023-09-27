Mississippi River Case: Tamia Taylor's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Revealed
The body of a young woman who recently celebrated her 21st birthday was tragically discovered on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River on Saturday.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Tamia Taylor's autopsy is complete and her cause of death was drowning. The Crittenden County coroner told us the manner of death is undetermined, and toxicology results that await may reveal more to the story.
Taylor's case took a devastating turn after she was reported missing on September 10, leading to a 16-day search after she was seen boarding a Memphis riverboat to celebrate her 21st birthday.
She failed to return from a Midnight Booze Cruise with friends operated by Memphis Riverboats, which said they had no evidence that Taylor fell overboard that evening.
When the boat docked, all that was found of Taylor was her cell phone. Law enforcement said they do not suspect foul play but the investigation is still ongoing.
Taylor's body was identified by authorities Tuesday, after it was discovered on the Arkansas side of the river.
In the wake of the tragedy, her grieving mother, Debra Taylor, spoke out and thanked the Memphis Police Department and other agencies for their help in trying to bring "Tamia home," revealing she is leaning on her faith during this unfathomable time.
"We're gonna thank the world for all the love and support they've shown us," she said on behalf of the family. "I prayed along with other people that prayed with us, and He gave me what I asked for: comfort," Debra continued. "God is still in control of this whole situation."
During a press conference with her 12-year-old son who is Taylor's little brother, Debra said that she passed out upon hearing the news, noting she knew almost immediately that something happened to her daughter when the officers pulled up to her house.
"I don't really think that she done this to herself. She love life too much," Debra said. "I really can't say exactly what I feel happened, but I do know she didn't do this to herself. I know that much."
Taylor leaves behind two children.
The Dock Ellis Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to bring awareness to missing people of color, also mourned her loss.
"We are truly heartbroken by the identification of Tamia Taylor," they wrote in part. "Debra Taylor and her family are truly grateful for your thoughts and prayers."