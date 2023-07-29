Bennifer to The Rescue! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Help Save Matt Damon's Marriage to Luciana Barroso: Report
Matt Damon took a cue from buddy Ben Affleck and his blushing bride, Jennifer Lopez — and allegedly rushed to couples therapy to salvage his 18-year marriage to wife Luciana Barroso, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The box office heavyweight's hectic work schedule had the Ford v Ferrari heartthrob reportedly speeding toward a split with his longtime love, according to a source.
According to National Enquirer's spy, Batman stud Ben, 50, saw the parents of four were having problems and urged his pal to hightail it to a therapist — before it was too late.
"Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy," spilled the source.
After heeding the Pearl Harbor hunk's advice, Damon and Barroso "rediscovered" their romance and "communicate on a whole new level," dished the mole.
And it seems to be working! RadarOnline.com can reveal that Matt, 52, and Luciana, 46, were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a sun-soaked holiday in Mykonos, Greece, ahead of the release of his film Oppenheimer.
Now, the outlet's sources say the happy hubby and wife are getting high fives from Affleck — and a heap of support from J Lo, 54.
"Jennifer wanted Matt to get into counseling, too, though her reasons were a little selfish!" shared the insider.
"She hoped Matt would shed the bro behavior he shares with Ben and start paying more attention to his own wife.
"As for Matt, counseling is not only saving his marriage to Luciana. It's thawing the freeze that existed between him and Jennifer, so he and Ben can be best buds again."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Damon's rep for comment.
Sources shared that J Lo had been driving a wedge between Affleck and Damon's longtime bromance.
"Jennifer feels the need to micromanage Ben's life to an extreme degree, and now Ben's so badgered and browbeaten he doesn't have the strength to stand up for himself," an insider shared.
The source dished that Damon and J Lo butted heads at first, especially after the Hustlers hottie objected to her man's plans to launch a movie studio with his Good Will Hunting pal — because the bossy babe prefers Affleck's attention to stay focused on her.
"Matt remembers Ben as a macho guy who dictated his own behavior, but he changed as soon as he let Jennifer back in his life," claimed the pal. "Ben and Matt's friendship is fractured, and the only way it can get back to where it was is if Ben dumps Jennifer. But that's not going to happen. She won't let it."