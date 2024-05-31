'Teen Mom' Drama Explodes as Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Bans Daughter Ensley From Filming Hit MTV Show
Reality star Jenelle Evans' estranged husband, David Eason, is refusing to allow the former couple's 7-year-old daughter to appear on Teen Mom, sources close to the situation revealed.
The former MTV personality is making her return to the franchise five years after getting fired to appear on the upcoming second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jenelle, who is also mother to son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 9, with former fiancée Nathan Griffith, did not film as a full-time cast member this time around but did share some updates.
Viewers will see her unpack the early stages of her split from David as she makes "life-changing" moves. It is believed that Jace's contract has already been signed.
As for why David reportedly put his foot down when it came to their daughter being filmed, a tipster told The Sun, "David hates MTV. There was no way he was going to allow them to film with Ensley after they fired him and then Jenelle."
Jenelle was previously axed by MTV in 2019 after David made headlines when he fatally shot their family dog.
"The dog was aggressive," David told PEOPLE in 2019 while confirming that he killed Jenelle's dog Nugget. "It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger."
"If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again," Eason added. "If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband David Eason in Domestic Violence Case
- 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Files for Separation From Husband David Eason
- 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Plans to File for Divorce After She Kicked Him and Daughter Out: Report
Prior to that, the network had severed ties with David over tweets with homophobic and transphobic messages.
"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," the network said in a statement about her departure. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."
Ahead of her reality return, Jenelle pulled the plug on her relationship earlier this year, filing for separation in February, claiming that he "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her]" throughout their marriage.