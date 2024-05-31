Jenelle, who is also mother to son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 9, with former fiancée Nathan Griffith, did not film as a full-time cast member this time around but did share some updates.

Viewers will see her unpack the early stages of her split from David as she makes "life-changing" moves. It is believed that Jace's contract has already been signed.

As for why David reportedly put his foot down when it came to their daughter being filmed, a tipster told The Sun, "David hates MTV. There was no way he was going to allow them to film with Ensley after they fired him and then Jenelle."