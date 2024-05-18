'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband David Eason in Domestic Violence Case

"Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career," Evans’ manager August Keen told People.

"She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order," the manager explained. "She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her, and she looks forward to a bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."