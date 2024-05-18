'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband David Eason in Domestic Violence Case
In a recent court ruling on Thursday, May 16, a judge granted Teen Mom reality TV star Jenelle Evans a six-month domestic violence protective order for herself and her three children from her estranged husband, David Eason. The decision comes amid a tumultuous period in Evans' personal life.
"Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career," Evans’ manager August Keen told People.
"She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order," the manager explained. "She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her, and she looks forward to a bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."
Evans’ attorney, Brandon Pettijohn, confirmed that the protective order prevents Eason from engaging in certain activities.
According to Pettijohn, Eason is prohibited from posting about Evans or her children on social media, visiting the children at school, and must surrender his firearms. The legal measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of Evans and her children as the situation unfolds.
The couple, who legally separated in March after six years together, faces additional complexities in their child custody arrangements.
The protective order does not affect the ongoing custody case involving their daughter Ensley Jolie, 7. Evans also has children from previous relationships, Jace Vahn, 14, and Kaiser Orion, 9.
The decision to seek a restraining order marks a significant development in the relationship between Evans and Eason.
The couple's public separation in March was followed by Evans' announcement on social media, where she declared the beginning of a new chapter in her life. However, the legal proceedings reflect the challenges faced by the couple as they navigate the separation and potential divorce process.
Evans and Eason's marriage, which commenced in September 2017, has been marred by ups and downs.
The couple previously split in October 2019, only to reconcile in early 2020. Evans candidly shared her decision to reconcile in a YouTube Q&A, highlighting the complexities of their relationship and the need to work through issues gradually.
Throughout their tumultuous journey, Eason has been embroiled in various controversies. From his dismissal from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 due to a homophobic outburst on social media to a troubling incident involving their family dog in 2019, Eason's actions have drawn public scrutiny.