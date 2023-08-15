'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' 14-Year-Old Son Jace Found Safe After Being Reported as a Runaway

Evans addressed Jace's disappearance.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away," she told TMZ.

