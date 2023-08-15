'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' 14-Year-Old Son Jace Found Safe After Being Reported as a Runaway
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' son, Jace, has been found after cops launched a search for the 14-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brunswick County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina believed the MTV personalities child ran away from home, revealing he was last seen around 2:45 PM on Tuesday while leaving school.
The sheriff's department put out an alert, asking the community to be on the lookout for a "runaway juvenile." Evans' son was last spotted leaving Roger Bacon Academy in the Maco Road area of Leland and "wearing a gray sweatshirt with 'Classical Charter Schools of America' written on it," according to the department's Facebook post.
The police also noted that if Jace removed his sweatshirt, he would be wearing a navy shirt. They asked anyone with information to call 911. Almost one hour after alerting the public, they shared an update, revealing that Jace had been found and is safe.
TMZ was the first to report his disappearance after speaking to Evans' longtime estranged mother, Barbara, who had custody of Jace when he was younger.
Barbara revealed she spoke to her teen grandson on Monday evening, and he gave no indication that he planned to run away. The Teen Mom has been fighting with her husband, David Eason, off and on for months and blasting it all over social media.
Barbara claimed she reached out to her daughter earlier today to check in on her after learning about her marriage woes, but Evans allegedly told her to leave her alone.
Evans addressed Jace's disappearance.
"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away," she told TMZ.
Her husband posted a bizarre video that showed him singing before promptly deleting the post.
"Singing keeps me from crying. Sorry my voice is very raspy today. Don't have a habit, just love this song," Easton posted amid the police's search.
Despite trying to do a quick save, his post lit up with fans who left concerned comments.
"Wait Jace is missing? Did Jenelle post something?" one person responded to Easton's video. "This is what you’re concerned with with Jace missing?" questioned another. "Jace is MISSING SND YOU POST THIS?!" critiqued a third.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Brunswick County Sheriff's Department and Evans' rep for comment.
Interestingly enough, the Teen Mom star only gained full custody of Jace from her mother in March.