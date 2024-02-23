'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Plans to File for Divorce After She Kicked Him and Daughter Out: Report
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, is reportedly preparing to file for divorce after she allegedly kicked him and his daughter, Maryssa, out of her North Carolina home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated," an insider said, according to a sensational report.
Word on the street is that Evans texted Maryssa to explain the change in their living situation.
A source revealed to The U.S. Sun that Evans told Maryssa: "I've raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he's my priority."
Jace is her son shared with ex Andrew Lewis.
Earlier this month, the former MTV star revealed that Child Protective Services dropped its case against her and Eason after a series of runaway attempts from the troubled teen.
Jace was first reported missing in August 2023 due to problems at home. After a second attempt to leave, he snuck out of a window in September 2023.
Upon his return, Jace went to live with Evans' estranged mother, Barbara, the following month after he accused Eason of assault, claims the reality star denied.
Eason, however, was later charged misdemeanor child abuse.
"They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," a court clerk told In Touch Weekly.
RadarOnline.com should note the criminal case against Eason is still pending despite the CPS case against him and Evans being dropped on Feb. 13.
"I have some good news and I'm kind of shaking right now from anxiety," she shared in a TikTok video after the CPS case was dropped. "I wasn't going to share this information. I was actually gonna keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement. But right now, I need to control the narrative."
"I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," Evans added.
This week, a source told The Sun that Maryssa packed up her things and left after school on Wednesday and now Eason is rumored to be preparing to end their marriage.
"His plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing," according to the tipster who claimed a divorce is on the horizon. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Evans for comment.
Evans and Eason have been subject to split rumors several times before. The pair tied the knot at their North Carolina home back in Sept. 2017.