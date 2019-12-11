Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans' Restraining Order Against David Eason Extended Into The New Year Ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ star claims estranged husband abused her during marriage.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ restraining order against estranged husband David Eason has been extended until after the holidays, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenelle, 27, and David, 31, appeared before the circuit court on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 a.m. There, a judge granted an extension to the order of protection for another month.

According to a Davidson County clerk in Nashville, “there has been a continuance until the 13th of January.”

“The order of protection will be extended until that date,” the clerk added.

As Radar previously reported, Jenelle, moved from North Carolina to Tennessee and filed a restraining order against David on October 31, 2019. That same day, she announced their separation on social media.

The two are expected back in court on January 13.

