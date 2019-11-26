Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans' Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason Extended For Two More Weeks Ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ star accused her estranged husband of abuse during their marriage.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ restraining order against estranged husband David Eason has been extended for two weeks, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The clerk of court for Davidson County in Nashville exclusively told Radar a judge continued the restraining order for two weeks.

“The parties were in court yesterday,” the clerk explained. “Her lawyer asked for a continuance.”

The clerk explained how Jenelle’s lawyer may have asked for a continuance to have time to obtain witnesses to testify against David.

“The order will be in place until the hearing in a few weeks,” the clerk continued.

As Radar reported, Jenelle, 27, moved to Tennessee and filed a restraining order against David, 31, on October 31, 2019, the same day she announced their separation on social media.

A source previously revealed, “He’s in Nashville to fight her in court. She left him without their daughter and with no money.”

Jenelle has “moved” to Tennessee. “She is in an apartment there with the children,” the insider added.

In Jenelle’s restraining order request, she explained 11 alleged incidents of David’s abuse and extreme anger.

She claimed he has been “abusive and violent” towards her ever since they got married on September 23, 2017.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” she wrote. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

She claimed, “I’m scared for my life and for my children’s well-being” because of his “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

