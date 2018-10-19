Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans' Assault 911 Call EXPOSED: ‘My Husband Pinned Me To The Ground!’ The 'Teen Mom 2' star claimed David was drinking when he 'cracked' her collarbone.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband assaulted her when police responded to an incident at her North Carolina home, an explosive 911 call obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveals.

In the 911 call, Evans, 26, could be heard hysterically crying.

“My name is Jenelle Eason,” she said in the 911 call obtained from Columbus County Emergency Services. “My husband he just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She continued that her husband has been “drinking.”

“He got violent because he’s been drinking,” she continued between sobs. “I’m recovering from a surgery on Monday. I can’t breath. I have four kids in the house with me right now. They’re all sleeping. I don’t know what to do. He left the house. I don’t know what to do right now.”

She added that her collarbone hurts “so bad.”

When asked if her husband has weapons, she responded, ” I don’t know what he has.”

She then said, “My ex came back in the house,” she said. “He’s trying to convince me to hang up… I’m trying to defend myself.”

As Radar confirmed, police responded to their home on Saturday, October 13.

“Police responded in reference to an assault,” Chief Of Operations 911 Valecia Pike told Radar. “A female made the 911 call. No police report was taken.”

However, a rep for Evans told People that no assault took place. “[Evans] had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property,” the rep said. “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

Radar exclusively reported earlier today that “at least some children were home.”

Evans underwent a septoplasty, which is a surgical procedure done to straighten the nasal septum, the partition between the two nasal cavities. A deviated septum can impede airflow.

