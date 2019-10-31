Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Safety Fears? Jenelle Evans Flees From Estranged Husband David To Tennessee The fired ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is divorcing ‘dangerous’ Eason.

Jenelle Evans has left her husband David Eason – and she’s gone as far as to leave their home state. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the fired Teen Mom 2 star and her children have fled to Tennessee.

Evans, 27, has been spotted with her children in Tennessee following her divorce bombshell, Radar can confirm.

The former MTV star revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, October 31.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the statement began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She then revealed that she and the children have “moved away from David.” But she didn’t mention the move was states away.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

She ended the statement, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The Columbus County Clerk of Court confirmed to Radar that Evans has not filed for divorce yet.

The couple married in September 2017. They share daughter Ensley together. Evans has sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

Eason is father to Maryssa and Kaden from previous relationships.

