October 31, 2019 @ 14:54PM
Photo Credit: Mega
Scandals
The truth behind the spilt!

Jenelle Evans announced that her marriage to her husband, David Eason, was over on October 31, and insiders snitched to RadarOnline.com all about the bold move.

The troubled MTV star finally dumped her bad news hubby to get back her Teen Mom job — and, of course, paycheck, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“She’s running out of money,” the source admitted.

Radar readers know Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in April 2019, losing her $400,000 per season salary, after her husband admitted to killing the family dog.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the source explained.

The source said Jenelle finally admitted she had to end things with David.

“So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again.”

According to a separate insider, Jenelle’s family knew about her decision to split from David, and “everyone supports her.”

Her relationship with David was at a low point, the source confirmed.

She didn’t even tell her she was leaving — or where she was going.

“He doesn’t know where she is. He didn’t know anything about this,” the first source claimed. “He thinks she’s around town but she’s not and she’s not going to go back until he’s gone. He thinks she’s just gone for a couple of days.”

The source told Radar that Jenelle was expecting a volatile reaction from David.

“He’s going to s**t his pants. He has no money. He has no money for even gas.”

The couple briefly split in May after David shot Jenelle’s dog, French bulldog Nugget.

But he weaseled his way back into her good graces, and she stood by his side as they temporarily lost custody of all of their children.

A judge shockingly ruled that the case was “dismissed,” and returned Maryssa, Kaiser and Ensley to their custody in July.

Since then Jenelle’s brow kit company has failed, and David’s knife-making hobby has failed to earn any income.

The two had been holed up on the North Carolina property that Jenelle purchased before they were married, nicknamed The Land, but the insider said she isn’t going to fight to stay there.

“Jenelle doesn’t care about the house or the property. She will sell it if she has to. It’s just property. Nothing that matters.”

