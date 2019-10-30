Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sad Childhood: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Rachel Beaver’s Mom Once Arrested For Meth & Car Theft The ‘Young and Pregnant’ grandma admitted to using drugs before the bust.

Rachel Beaver’s mom was sued for failing to pay over $21,000 in child support – but the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star’s sad childhood doesn’t end there. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Stephanie Bollen was once arrested for possession of drugs and car theft.

In an incident report obtained from Cobb County Police Department, Stephanie and a man were arrested for possession of drugs and car theft on April 29, 2012.

The reporting officer explained how a Hyndai Santa Fe with damage to the right driver’s side “paid unusually close attention” to the officer as the driver passed. When the officer checked the vehicle’s tag, it was listed as stolen.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, claimed a person named “Beau Mitchell” allowed him to use the vehicle. Stephanie denied knowing the vehicle was stolen.

In the original incident report, the reporting victim indicated an unknown person stole her vehicle while it was parked at a friend’s house. The report contradicted the man’s claims.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a small digital scale, a piece of paper with the writing “30 perc 10’s for $180, 30 Somas for $60, 4 Bars for $20, 2R’s for $40 = $300,” which appears to be the prices of various pills.

Also found inside the vehicle was blood sugar treatment products, a large digital scale and a small metal case, and a silver metal box containing a hypodermic needle, a spoon with residue, a glass case with residue, and various injection-related items.”

“The items containing suspicious residue, which I suspected to be Methamphetamine were submitted for testing,” the police report read. “Also, a single Promethazine pill in a small baggie was found in the backpack when I was processing the evidence. Other suspicious items not seized were a camouflage mask, a bag containing an old penny and .380 ammunition.”

The officer then read Stephanie her Miranda Rights.

