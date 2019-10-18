Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Nathan Griffith Found 'Unconscious’ In Running Car Before DUI Arrest ‘Empty alcohol containers were found in the car,’ cop says of Jenelle Evans’ ex.

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith was arrested for a DUI on Thursday, October 17. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad was found unconscious in his car when police arrived to the scene.

The Cary Police Department revealed to Radar that a call came in at 5:23pm when someone found Griffith, 32, sleeping in his car.

“He was found unconscious in the parking lot of grocery store Harris Teeter,” Sergeant Mike Ring told Radar. “His car was running. The fire department notified us when they realized it wasn’t medical, it was impairment.”

Griffith failed a series of field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one-leg stand. He refused a breathalyzer test.

“He was impaired,” the officer said. “Empty alcohol containers were found in the car. No drugs were found at the scene.”

He was arrested at 5:56pm.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar that he is out on bond.

He has a court hearing on November 1.

As Radar reported, Griffith filed a motion to modify custody in July 2018, asking for full and legal physical custody of their 5-year-old son Kaiser.

Griffith accused Jenelle’s husband David Eason of being “violent” and a “danger.”

He also accused Evans, 27, of testing positive for THC at Kaiser’s birth. The case was put on hold amid the CPS custody war.

In April, Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The shooting resulted Child Protective Services removing Kaiser, Eason’s daughter from a previous marriage, Maryssa and their daughter Ensley from their care.

In May, Evans and Eason lost temporary custody. The judge told Evans that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.”

The source previously told Radar, “The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified.”

The insider added, “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.”

On Wednesday, July 3, a judge dismissed the case and the children were returned.

Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more on the story!