‘Teen Mom’ Dad Nathan Griffith’s DUI 911 Call Exposed: ‘He’s Sleeping In The Car!’ Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy was arrested for the boozy bust.

Teen Mom 2 baby daddy Nathan Griffith was found unconscious in his car before his DUI arrest. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the shocking 911 call made when he was caught sleeping in the parking lot of a North Carolina grocery store.

“Send a PD unit out here in reference to a possible intoxicated subject,” a Wake County Fire official said in the dispatch call. “He’s sleeping inside the car. We made contact with him. He doesn’t want to talk to us.”

The official continued, “He does have some alcohol open in the vehicle. Doesn’t appear to have any complaints, just a subject intoxicated.”

Cary Police Department Sergeant Mike Ring told Radar that Griffith failed a series of field sobriety tests, including horizontal gaze nystagmus, walk and turn, and one-leg stand. He refused a breathalyzer test.

No drugs were found at the scene.

Griffith, 32, was arrested at 5:56pm.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar that he was bailed out.

According to Wake County Court, he has a hearing on Friday, November 1 at 2pm.

The arrest comes after Griffith seemingly turned his troubled life around.

In July 2018, he filed a motion to modify custody for his son Kaiser, 5, with ex Jenelle Evans. He requested full and legal physical custody.

In the court papers obtained by Radar, he accused Evans’ husband David Eason of being “violent” and a “danger.” He also accused Evans, 27, of testing positive for THC at Kaiser’s birth.

The case was put on hold when Child Protective Services removed Kaiser, and Evans and Eason’s other children, from the home after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog.

The controversial couple temporarily lost custody in May 2019. The case was dismissed and the children were returned in July after a series of court hearings.

Griffith’s past arrests include DUIs, possession of an open container, domestic violence, assault and burglary, and other crimes.