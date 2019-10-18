‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Nathan Griffith Arrested For DUI

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy Nathan Griffith has been arrested for DUI, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to police records obtained by Radar, the father of Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser was busted for “driving while impaired” outside a grocery store in Cary, North Carolina on October 17.

Cary Police handcuffed the 32-year-old, and immediately brought him into custody.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Radar that he is already out on bond.

It’s unclear why Griffith, who lives in South Carolina, was driving around central North Carolina.

He has a court hearing on November 1.

As Radar extensively reported, Griffith fought for full custody of Kaiser after Evans and her husband, David Eason, lost their children following Eason’s confession he shot and killed the family dog.

Evans and Eason got their kids back, but Griffith has still vowed to get his son full-time.

