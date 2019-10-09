Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Teen Mom' Trouble! Jade Cline & Baby Daddy Sean Sued For Unpaid Rent

Although Jade Cline moved out of the home she shared with troubled baby daddy Sean Austin on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jade and Sean have been sued for unpaid rent.

FS Houses – Property Management 317 LLC filed a Notice of Claim for Possession against Jade and Sean on September 30, 2019.

A clerk for Center Township Court in Indiana told Radar the Plaintiff sued for $2,089.60. The rent on the home was $995 per month.

An eviction hearing has been set for October 22, 2019.

The home listed in the case is the house they have filmed in on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2.

As viewers know, Jade accused Sean of abusing drugs. She left their home with their daughter Kloie and moved into a new house.

On a recent episode, Jade accused Sean of harboring himself in the home with her gun. She called police to escort her to the home so she could obtain her belongings, as she feared he would act erratically.

When her family and friends removed furniture from the home, officers said, “You got 5 minutes. We’re not standing here all day while you move” and advised her to contact the Civil Sheriff.

Jade fired back, “This is my house. I could get my things. It’s my furniture.”

Sean then screamed, “You don’t have to have all the furniture, Jade. Do you have all the things that I bought?”

When police told Jade and her family to leave, she responded to police, “This is my house… He’s been abusing me. They’re protecting a drug addict!”

On the most recent episode, Jade refused to allowed Sean to see their daughter because of his behavior.

Sean turned to Instagram Live to slam her.

