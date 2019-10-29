Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Teen Mom’ Rachel Beaver’s Mother Once Hit With Arrest Warrant For Not Paying Child Support

‘Teen Mom’ Rachel Beaver’s Mother Once Hit With Arrest Warrant For Not Paying Child Support

‘Teen Mom’ Rachel Beaver’s Mother Once Hit With Arrest Warrant For Not Paying Child Support ‘Young and Pregnant’ grandma Stephanie was sued four times.

New Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver‘s life has been difficult even before she got pregnant at 16 years old. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Rachel’s mom, Stephanie Bollen, who has appeared on the MTV show, has been sued multiple times for failing to pay child support.

In court papers obtained from Cobb County Court, the Human Resources Department sued Stephanie on April 30, 2008 for recovery of child support for her three daughters Malorie, Rachel and Carter.

Stephanie has “failed, neglected or refused to provide adequate and timely support for said minor children,” the court papers claimed. She was also required to provide accident and sickness coverage for the children and/or health insurance.

Stephanie was served, but failed to appear in court, the papers claimed. She was ordered to pay $350.16 per month starting September 1, 2008.

Then on December 30, 2009, a complaint for contempt was filed when Stephanie “willfully failed and refused to comply with said order.” She owed $3,612.29.

On February 1, 2011, the Plaintiff dismissed the case without prejudice because they were “unable to locate the defendant.”

Then on April 19, 2013, a Complaint for Contempt was filed against Stephanie. As of February 28, 2013, she owed $17,495.73 in child support.

She was served on June 21, 2013. An arrest order was issued on July 18, 2013 when she failed to appear in court.

By February 28, 2014, she owed $20,889.30 in child support.

The warrant was returned on March 4, 2014. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Radar that they have no record of an arrest for outstanding child support.

She was ordered to pay $70.03 per month towards the debt. An Income Deduction Order was made effective immediately.

But the child support drama doesn’t end there, scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more!