Shootings, 911 Calls & Homophobia: Jenelle's Ex David's Dirtiest Deeds Exposed Amid Divorce 'Teen Mom 2' star Evans' estranged husband is constantly embroiled in scandal.

Jenelle Evans‘ marriage to David Eason has been a train wreck for years — and now, the Teen Mom 2 star is finally filing for divorce, she announced on October 31.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she told Instagram followers.

Fans are not shocked by her bold move, as the controversial reality TV husband has horrified followers with his out of control, loose cannon ways for years.

No one dreamed what would transpire when Jenelle and David first got romantically involved in September 2015 after she split from fiancé Nathan Griffith.

It was all love and kisses in January 2017 when Jenelle gave birth to their daughter Ensley into a blended family. She and David both have two other children from previous relationships.

After the baby, their relationship got stronger. David proposed to Jenelle in February 2017, they bought a North Carolina home together that March, and married in September.

But in February 2018, David stunned TM2 fans with hateful homophobic and transphobic tweets, and he got fired from the reality TV show.

Things only went downhill from there, as audio exclusively obtained by Radar revealed that Jenelle had called 911 on David, claiming he allegedly abused her.

Although Jenelle later called the incident a misunderstanding, her husband was allegedly involved in more dramatic issues.

In January 2019, a real estate agent filed charges against David for supposedly threatening her with a firearm because she drove near his home; the case was dismissed.

David was charged with tampering with vehicle and injury to personal property after he posted a video on YouTube towing a man’s car.

More seriously, Jenelle’s ex-beau Nathan accused David of allegedly abusing Kaiser, Nathan’s son with the TM2 star.

But after news that David had shot to death Jenelle’s beloved dog Nugget, it seemed Jenelle had had enough.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on David’s dirtiest deeds before what will likely be a bitter breakup.