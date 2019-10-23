‘Teen Mom’ Scandal: Leah Messer Joins Self-Help Group Accused Of Being A Cult The mom of 3 has tried to recruit Beyoncé, Madonna & more celebrities.

Leah Messer is known for posting positive affirmations on her social media accounts to promote a healthy mindset – but is the Teen Mom 2 star taking her self-help mission too far? RadarOnline.com can confirm Messer has joined Mastery in Transformational Training, a group accused of being a cult.

On October 7, 2019, Messer, 27, posted a photo while in Los Angeles with a group of friends. She captioned the snap, “A powerful, strong, trusting force we are! I love each and every single one of you!! You can count on my word! Each one of you have changed my life and we will forever be connected!! I AM A POWERFUL, CONNECTED, INSPIRATIONAL LEADER! I LOVE ALL OF YOU!”

One woman tagged in the photo posted a snap with Messer and captioned it, “MITT 16 Heaven.” She also added the hashtag “mitttransformation.”

Then on October 22, Messer wrote on Twitter, “We the powerful, authentic, revolutionary leaders of LP16HEAVEN are committed to creating a world of LOVE, FREEDOM, and UNITY!”

She used the hashtag “lp16Heaven” and tagged Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna and Ricky Martin.

Mastery in Transformational Training (M.I.T.T.) is a California-based organization.

According to the website, the group’s purpose reads, “These dynamic workshops are a caring, inspirational, and educational environment for generating breakthroughs in the most crucial aspects of your life. You will realize new ways to be more effective, giving and fulfilled in both your personal relationships and your career while experiencing new levels of self-confidence, vitality, joy, and satisfaction. You will see the degree to which your current thinking and behavior is or is not consistent with your highest aspirations and your vision for life. You will discover new possibilities for yourself that are not determined by your past, but generated by your commitment to the future. You will leave this life-altering experience with the tools for immediately creating more of what truly matters to you.”

The organization offers a series of three training sessions. The first one is “The Basic Training.” The 5-day workshop is $495. The second is “The Advanced Course,” which goes for $1,195. Then there is the final stage, “The Legacy Program,” for $1,595.

According to Messer’s “LP” hashtag, she appears to have completed the final stage of training.

But is M.I.T.T. just a self-help group? In 2018, GQ published an article entitled “My Life Cleanse: One Month Inside L.A.’s Cult of Betterness” from a former M.I.T.T. member.

