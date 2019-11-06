Jenelle’s Ex Threatened To Break Pal’s Neck, Feed Her His Head In Restraining Order Ex 'Teen Mom ' star wrote, 'I'm scared for my life & for my children’s well-being.'

Jenelle Evans has defended her husband David Eason over the years against domestic violence, child abuse and more claims. Now, the fired Teen Mom 2 star is coming clean about all she has endured during her tumultuous 5-year relationship with her estranged husband. RadarOnline.com can reveal chilling details from the restraining order, including Eason threatening to break a friend’s neck and feeding his head to Evans.

Evans, 27, filed the restraining order on Thursday, October 31. This was the same day revealed she is divorcing her husband of two years. Radar can confirm with Columbus County Court that she has yet to file for divorce.

In the Temporary Order of Protection obtained by Us Weekly and viewed by Radar, Evans is asking to protect their daughter Ensley, 2. She is also asking to protect her sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships.

In the description of abuse, Evans detailed 11 alleged incidents of abuse and extreme anger on Eason’s end. She explained how she married Eason on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been “abusive and violent” towards her.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” she wrote. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

She continued that she is “scared for my life and for my children’s well-being” because of his “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

The former MTV star then lists the abuse. On December 12, 2017, three months after their wedding, she claimed David “grabbed and squeezed” her arm, causing a bruise. She then explained how he took her car without her permission and would not tell her where the car was.

On October 7, 2018, she claimed, “David got angry and destroyed our master bathroom. He tore up new shelves, broke my prescription glasses, smashed my hair straightener, and destroyed a glass vase in the bathroom. I don’t know what started the argument that led to his actions, but after I confronted him about destroying my things, he came into the bathroom while I was taking a bath and screamed in my face as loud as he could to scare me.”

For more on the shocking restraining order, scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery.