'Teen Mom' Terror: Jenelle’s Husband David Calls 911 To Report Stolen Dog After Killing Family Pup Eason says he heard barking after a car pulled up at the end of his driveway.

Fired Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason called 911 to report a stolen dog months after he killed the family dog, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“I think someone stole my dog and I want to make a report,” David said to the operator in the 911 call he made on November 5.

“He’s an Anatolian Shepherd,” David told the operator about the breed of dog.

As Radar readers know, David admitted to killing the family dog, a French Bulldog named Nugget, in April. He and Jenelle adopted two Anatolian Shephard dogs after he killed Nugget, claiming that they were good herders and would take care of their numerous farm animals.

Radar broke the news that Jenelle left David and she posted on Instagram that she was filing for divorce from him.

Alone on their North Carolina property nicknamed The Land, David described to the operator why he believed the dog was stolen.

“Me and my daughter, we were going out to my truck so I could take her to school,” he said on the call exclusively obtained by Radar.

“Both the dogs were right in the front yard. I just had to hook my truck up to the trailer, do a few things before I could leave. I was going to feed the dogs. When I went to get the dog food, well after I got it, I started calling the dogs.”

David continued telling the story about how and why he believed the dog had been stolen.

“They were down the driveway. Then I heard a car come down the road and stop. My driveway is really long so I couldn’t really see but I heard a car stop and I heard the dogs bark a couple of times. Then one dog came running back and the other dog has been gone ever since. I didn’t see the car.”

The operator told David: “We’ll get somebody out there.”

