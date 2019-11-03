Take That, Jenelle! David Eason Shows Off Daddy-Daughter Day Photo Amid Divorce Dog killing estranged husband makes it clear he's going to be there for his kids.

David Eason has shared a photo of his girls after wife Jenelle Evans filed for divorce.

On Sunday, November 3, David posted the shot on Instagram of his daughters, Maryssa and Ensley, 2, along with a girl who appears to be a friend riding in a coin operated yellow toy school bus.

The proud dad wrote as a cheerful caption, “We had so much fun last weekend! Maryssa wanted to get her ear cartilage pierced but I couldn’t find a place in town to do it under 14 years old. New pair of Van’s it is I guess.”

Just days ago, former Teen Mom star Jenelle announced on her own Instagram account that she is divorcing David.

Evans, 27, revealed in her shocking statement, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She then disclosed that she and the children have “moved away from David.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

In January 2017, Jenelle gave birth to their daughter Ensley into a blended family and married David in September of that same year. She and David both have two other children from previous relationships.

Jenelle ended her divorce statement with, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The divorce filing came after Eason killed the family dog Nugget in April.

The shooting resulted in Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2 following his own earlier firing.

CPS removed all of their children from their care in May 2018. But the children were returned in July 2019 after a court battle.

The two have faced divorce rumors for a long time, and Jenelle finally announced she is done with David.

Their last photo together was taken on October 19.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Jenelle has fled to Tennessee with her children.

According to a source, Jenelle left David because, “She’s running out of money.”

She lost her $400,000 per season salary on Teen Mom 2.

“It went off like a light bulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the source explained.