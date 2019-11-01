Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Teen Mom’ Truce: Briana Is ‘Happy’ Jenelle Filed For Divorce & Wants Her Back On The Show

‘Teen Mom’ Truce: Briana Is ‘Happy’ Jenelle Filed For Divorce & Wants Her Back On The Show DeJesus dishes on Evans returning to MTV after split from David Eason.

Teen Mom truce!

Jenelle Evans announced she was divorcing her bad news husband this week, and her former co-star Briana DeJesus cheered the move in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

The former Teen Mom 2 co-stars had a falling out after Jenelle was fired from the MTV show, but now Briana is offering up an olive branch to mend their broken friendship.

“I’m happy to hear the news that Jenelle has filed for divorce,” Briana told Radar.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle wrote on her Instagram page on Oct. 31 about ending her marriage to David Eason. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

Briana had her friend’s back, she told Radar, even during their falling out.

“I know how much she was going through with David back when we were friends, so I’m just glad she’s doing what is best for her and her children,” Briana told Radar.

Radar reported that Jenelle had a “big plan to get her life back on track,” and Briana cheered her decision.

“ As far as if she will be back on the show, I have no idea, but if she is, I of course would welcome her back,” Briana told Radar.

The two filmed together frequently, and Briana said she would happily do so again.

“I always enjoyed my time with her and am just relieved and happy to hear she’s doing what is best for her and her children.”

