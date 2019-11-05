Jenelle’s Ex David Calls Cops Amid His Claims Evans & Daughter Ensley Are ‘Missing’ The ex ‘Teen Mom 2’ star has separated from Eason.

Where is Jenelle Evans? One week after the fired Teen Mom 2 star revealed she is divorcing her husband David Eason, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal he has called the cops amid his claims that Jenelle and their daughter Ensley are missing.

On Tuesday, November 5, David posted on Facebook, “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley. I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

Columbus County Emergency Services confirmed to Radar that David contacted authorities on November 5. Radar can confirm a report had been made, but has not yet been filed.

The drama comes after Jenelle, 27, revealed over Instagram on Thursday, October 31 that she is leaving her husband.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the statement began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She then revealed that she and the children have “moved away from David.”

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

She ended the statement with, “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The Columbus County Clerk of Court confirmed to Radar that Jenelle has not filed for divorce yet.

Jenelle’s most recent social media post was on Monday, November 4.

The couple married in September 2017. They share one child together, daughter Ensley, 2. They both have two children from previous relationships.

