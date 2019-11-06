Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Files Restraining Order Against Ex David: 'I'm Afraid He Will Harm Me Or My Children'

Jenelle Files Restraining Order Against Ex David: 'I'm Afraid He Will Harm Me Or My Children'

Jenelle Files Restraining Order Against Ex David: 'I'm Afraid He Will Harm Me Or My Children' Fired 'Teen Mom 2' star Evans slams Eason with explosive accusations amid divorce.

Jenelle Evans has obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, David Eason, amid their bombshell divorce drama.

The temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the Teen Mom 2 star and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley, E! first reported.

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Jenelle, Ensley and Kaiser fled to Tennessee after she claimed she filed for divorce. In the restraining order documents, she confirmed she was currently residing in the state.

On Tuesday, November 5, David posted on Facebook, “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley. I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

Jenelle left their North Carolina property, nicknamed The Land, and announced on Oct. 31 that she was divorcing David after a tumultuous four-year romance.

A source told Radar that Jenelle had run out of money, and realized that she needed to end her marriage in order to start earning an income again.

Now, in the shocking restraining order filing, Jenelle revealed she’s also afraid David will “harm” her and the children.

Jenelle claimed in the Nov. 4 filing that David’s threats have “escalated” and “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”

She noted 11 alleged incidents over the last two years in the report, accusing David of both physical and verbal abuse, in addition to destroying her property and killing their family dog.

David killed the family dog Nugget in April and set off a storm that ended with Jenelle getting fired from Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle claimed in the shocking docs that on February 17, 2019, David told her, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s**t. Biggest piece of s**t I’ve ever seen.”

Jenelle claimed David then allegedly locked her son Kaiser in a running vehicle.

“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” she stated in the documents.

The troubled reality star then alleged that David went into a mad rage after she left town and arranged for childcare without telling him.

David then allegedly accused Jenelle of cheating on him and sent her a photo of a man alongside the text, “This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head. My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

According to Jenelle, she then asked David to stop sending her “threatening texts” and confirmed that Ensley was going to remain in her care.

With the TRO, Jenelle gets temporary custody of their shared child and David will have no contact with either of them. He has also been banned from posting about his estranged wife on social media or the internet.

Jenelle has also requested that David pay for attorney’s fees as the case continues.

Radar also exclusively reported that David called the police on Nov. 5.

Shockingly, the 911 call obtained by Radar wasn’t directed at Jenelle, rather, David was reporting that one of his dogs had been stolen.