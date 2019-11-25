Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenelle Evans Moves Into Nashville Apartment As Ex David Arrives For Court Showdown Former ‘Teen Mom’ star has a restraining order hearing in Tennessee against Eason.

Jenelle Evans has started a new life in Nashville, Tennessee to escape her “dangerous” husband David Eason – but he’s not letting her move on that easily. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the former Teen Mom 2 star’s estranged husband is in the same state as her for their court war.

As Radar has reported, Jenelle, 27, fled to Tennessee and filed a restraining order against David, 31, asking to protect her son Jace, 9, from a previous relationship with Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and their daughter Ensley, 2.

The couple has court on Monday, November 25 for the restraining order. A clerk from the Tennessee court confirmed a hearing is underway.

“He’s in Nashville to fight her in court,” a source told Radar. “She left him without their daughter and with no money.”

Jenelle plans to remain in Tennessee.

“She has moved there,” the insider said. “She is in an apartment there with the children.”

Jenelle broke the news of their split on October 31, 2019, two years after they tied the knot.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the statement read. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She continued, “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

David responded to the split by claiming he is “not heart broken” over social media.

“I’ve realized I wasn’t in love and there are much better people out there for me,” he wrote.

